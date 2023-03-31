Analyzing OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) & Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -1,016.12% -91.83% -49.22% Biodesix -171.27% -741.60% -83.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Biodesix 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OpGen and Biodesix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OpGen presently has a consensus price target of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 80.08%. Biodesix has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 356.99%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than OpGen.

Risk and Volatility

OpGen has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OpGen and Biodesix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $4.31 million 0.73 -$34.81 million ($18.60) -0.06 Biodesix $38.21 million 3.80 -$65.45 million ($1.59) -1.17

OpGen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biodesix beats OpGen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its products include Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction. The company was founded on January 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

