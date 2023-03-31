Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.12

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Andritz Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Andritz Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.2837 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.23.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

