AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.00 million-$342.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $356.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 764.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

