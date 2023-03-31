AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at AngioDynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,411,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,177,000 after acquiring an additional 117,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,953,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.