Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I (NASDAQ:ADALU) Trading Up 0.6%

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADALU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADALU – Get Rating) by 1,578.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

