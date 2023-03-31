Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Trading Down 3.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 4,779 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $176.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.