Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Trading Down 3.1%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 4,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 29,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $176.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.