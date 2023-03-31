AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $322.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AON. Citigroup raised their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.45.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. AON has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.37.

Insider Activity

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AON will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Articles

