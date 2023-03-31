APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $35.38 on Monday. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in APA by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in APA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in APA by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.