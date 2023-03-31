Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aperam Stock Performance
Shares of Aperam stock remained flat at $27.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. Aperam has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $27.38.
About Aperam
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aperam (APMSF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.