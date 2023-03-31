Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT
In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.07 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
