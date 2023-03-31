Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.07 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

