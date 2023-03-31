Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 37,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,090,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.