Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Given New $4.25 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.80 to $4.25 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.81.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 44.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.