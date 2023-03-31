Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.35 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.77 million and $4.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00061755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018125 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

