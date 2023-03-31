Ares Management Llc Acquires 139,522 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,326,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $16,110,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,525. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

