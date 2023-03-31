Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,090,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 606,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 885,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 444,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,687,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.