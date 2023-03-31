Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of ARKAY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arkema has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $132.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARKAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

