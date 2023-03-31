Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Down 0.5%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.15. 47,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 98,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arteris by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arteris by 266.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

