Ascot Mining Plc Lon (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Ascot Mining Plc Lon (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Rating) traded up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 283,908 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
