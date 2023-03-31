Ascot Mining Plc Lon (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Trading 15.4% Higher

Shares of Ascot Mining Plc Lon (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Rating) traded up 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 283,908 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Ascot Mining Plc Lon Trading Up 15.4 %

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Mining Plc Lon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Mining Plc Lon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.