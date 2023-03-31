ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASM International Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ASMIY traded up $17.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $403.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,510. ASM International has a 52 week low of $201.38 and a 52 week high of $404.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.70 and a 200 day moving average of $289.99. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 1.73.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $740.06 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 24.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International

Several research firms have issued reports on ASMIY. Citigroup began coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASM International from €375.00 ($403.23) to €378.00 ($406.45) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.17.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

