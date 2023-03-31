ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 784,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,638.3 days.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of ASOS stock remained flat at $8.54 on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.
ASOS Company Profile
