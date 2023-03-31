ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 784,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,638.3 days.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of ASOS stock remained flat at $8.54 on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

