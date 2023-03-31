Aspiriant LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.60. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $246.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,079,959. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.