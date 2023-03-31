Aspiriant LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

