Aspiriant LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.12 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

