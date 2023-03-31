ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.1 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.43.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
