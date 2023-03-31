Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,613.94

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $14,613.94 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.

Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.

On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.

Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

