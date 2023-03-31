Atreca’s (BCEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday.
Atreca Stock Down 11.5 %
Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Atreca has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $44.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
