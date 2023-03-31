AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. 9,283,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,974,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.