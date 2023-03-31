AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:T traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.16. 9,772,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,986,758. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

