Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 73,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auddia

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Auddia by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Auddia in the first quarter valued at $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Auddia in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Stock Down 1.1 %

Auddia stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Auddia has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.