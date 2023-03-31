Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the February 28th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AUNFF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 201,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.77. Aurcana Silver has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

