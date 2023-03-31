Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Update

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the February 28th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Aurcana Silver Stock Performance
Shares of AUNFF remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 201,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,830. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.77. Aurcana Silver has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurcana Silver (AUNFF)
