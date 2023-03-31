Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.87. Autoneum has a 1 year low of $165.87 and a 1 year high of $165.87.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

