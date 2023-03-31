Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,176 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 990.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toro Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $175,648.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $291,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 1,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $175,648.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $291,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,168 shares of company stock worth $10,302,368. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.33. 160,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

