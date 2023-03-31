Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.42. The stock had a trading volume of 604,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,904. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

