Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.88. 26,362,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,887,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $686.36 billion, a PE ratio of 157.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

