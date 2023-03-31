Autus Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.34. 241,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,374. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

