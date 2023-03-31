Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $116.58. The company had a trading volume of 212,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

