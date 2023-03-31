Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.12. 558,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,816. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.54. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $219.55.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.83.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

