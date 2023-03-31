Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 354 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.09. The company had a trading volume of 943,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

