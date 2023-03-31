Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.7% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after buying an additional 166,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.72. 189,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,541. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.