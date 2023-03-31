Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.2% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.58. The company had a trading volume of 283,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,173. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.