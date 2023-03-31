Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.6% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.84.

Intuit stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $445.82. The company had a trading volume of 500,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,413. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $414.83 and its 200-day moving average is $403.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

