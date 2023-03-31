Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,876 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VWO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.44. 4,903,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,121,927. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

