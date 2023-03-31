Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after purchasing an additional 431,590 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,645 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,820 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 711,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $69.83 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

