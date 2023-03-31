Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.05. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $78,141.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,121 shares of company stock worth $556,584. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

