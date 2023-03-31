Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 580,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAR traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 425,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,526. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.49.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

