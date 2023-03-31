Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Axcella Health Stock Performance

Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Axcella Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

