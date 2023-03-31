Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
AXLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, December 16th.
Shares of Axcella Health stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.89.
Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
