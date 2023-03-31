Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40.07 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $8.31 or 0.00029238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $961.16 million and $40.07 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018185 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00202934 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,434.61 or 1.00000279 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.23173489 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $43,682,151.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.