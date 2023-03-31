Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Shares Down 2.8%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 28,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 34,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYASF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 10.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

