Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of AYRWF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 182,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,968. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

